Revival Times - December 2016

“What is truth?” is a question that has been asked by thinkers of all generations. Pontius Pilate was not the first person to pose it and he certainly was not the last. Today, the question is even more basic, “Does truth exist?” The apostle John is confident in the answer he gives. Truth is the Eternal Word who at a particular point in world history was made flesh, and dwelt among us. Truth is simple to define: truth is what corresponds to reality. Nothing can be more real than God himself who is Ultimate Reality and this is exactly what John claims about the Eternal Word, the second Person of the Trinity. The Word was with God from the beginning. He is the means by which everything was made. He caused everything to come into being that has come into being. This means he always was, he is always is and always will be. Therefore, he is fully divine. At Christmas we celebrate the coming of God manifested in the flesh. And the Word became flesh and dwelt among us, and we have seen his glory, glory as of the only Son from the Father, full of grace and truth John 1:14 (ESV) Jesus is the embodiment of Grace and Truth. He came to grace our hearts and to illuminate our minds. He came to reveal the Father’s glory and to establish the new way of knowing God. The glory of the Old Covenant was fading away, and the day of the New Covenant of unfading glory was arriving. This means that not only have we heard the truth from a distance, we have seen it fleshed out in the physical world. Truth is not an ideology or a philosophy. Truth is a person and his name is Jesus! What an act of grace on God’s part. He did not leave us in ignorance or doubt. He did not abandon us to fear or despair. He came personally, in the flesh, to make himself known, that we might have hope. That is what the Christmas story is all about. Jesus Christ is the living, breathing, perfect manifestation of God. He is the ultimate revelation and standard of all things. That is why we gladly welcome him into our hearts, our homes, our work, our studies, indeed, in every part of our lives.

HOW AM I DOING SPIRITUALLY? WHEN WAS THE LAST TIME YOU ASKED YOURSELF THAT QUESTION? WHEN DID YOU LAST TAKE A LONG LOOK AT YOURSELF IN ORDER TO REFLECT ON YOUR SPIRITUAL LIFE? AM I GROWING? AM I DRAWING CLOSER TO GOD? AM I TRULY NURTURING THE LOVE OF GOD THE HOLY SPIRIT HAS MOST ASSUREDLY PLACED IN MY HEART AS A CHILD OF GOD? Colin Dye continues his look at how we can examine our progress in the Christian life. In this second part he explores the ways in which God leads us into greater levels of Spiritual maturity. God's love leads us to take a deeper look inside to see the true state of our hearts. The medical world provides a good example to follow. If we suspect something is wrong with us physically, we allow a medically qualified caring person to examine us. We submit to various tests until a diagnosis is forthcoming. Then we receive treatment. What about our souls? Old time pastors spoke of “the cure of souls”. This has now been largely replaced in our modern society by psychology. When we feel dysfunctional in some way, we think of going to a counsellor. They are trained to spot problems. But are they really equipped to deal with the deeper issues of the soul? We are grateful for the fine work psychologists often do, but, as believers, we are concerned to bring God’s solutions to bear on our problems. Clearly this is beyond the scope of the secularists who often dominate the caring professions. Even for us, however, the danger is always superficiality. Christians are often guilty of sticking plasters on deep wounds thinking that a scripture verse here, or a platitude there is sufficient. It usually amounts to: “Shape up your life, and your problems will go away.” The advice is often: “Just praise God, get prayed for or cast out that demon”, or simply, “Change your behaviour!” This form of superficial response is in fact far removed from the true teaching of the Bible and can do more harm than good. As we saw last month in the first part of this article, the foundation of all true spiritual health is love. The love of God fully experienced and lived is the goal of the Christian faith. So how do we grow in this love? How do we avoid superficiality in the spiritual life? The answer is to allow God to probe your heart and expose what is not helpful or consistent with the life of love. Beginning with the deeply felt love of God, we can learn to trust God to show us where we need to change and to grow spiritually. There are three ways he probes our lives to expose what needs to change and we must give equal emphasis to each of them. These are God’s Spirit, God’s Word and God’s people. God’s Spirit If we are moving in the true love of God we are not fearful of his presence but openly invite him to examine our hearts. The Psalmist got it right when he said, “Search me, O God, and know my heart; try me, and know my anxieties; and see if there is any wicked way in me, and lead me in the way everlasting.” (Psalm 139:23-24). This is an open invitation for the Holy Spirit to probe our hearts. We need his help, because we so easily deceive ourselves, defensively denying what is wrong with us. We can even sincerely think that everything is as it should be, but we can also be sincerely wrong. That is why we need the Holy Spirit to search our hearts. This Psalm addresses the deepest issue of our hearts – idolatry which is offensive to God. The “wicked way” is also the “worthless way”. It points to the empty idols we pursue in the mistaken belief that these substitutes for God will provide for us what only God can provide. Our behaviour is nearly always motivated by our beliefs. We pursue with passion those things that we believe will most deeply satisfy us. But as the Holy Spirit deals with us, he gently reveals those idols of the heart and encourages us to abandon them and to trust God alone for the satisfaction we crave. He teaches us that his way is best. He leads us to place God’s will above our own and exchange our values for his. This takes faith. Faith that God has our best interests at heart, and that he gives us his best in his own way and in his own time. Trusting God when we feel like going in the opposite direction is a vital sign that we are growing spiritually. Can you point to specific areas of your life where you deliberately chose not to do what you really felt like doing because you followed God’s will rather than your own? If so, you can be sure that your spiritual life is going in the right direction. God’s Word God’s Word, the Bible, is more than a collection of ancient sacred writings. It is the living Word of God and it is powerfully active in all who receive it: “For the word of God is living and powerful, and sharper than any two-edged sword, piercing even to the division of soul and spirit, and of joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart. And there is no creature hidden from his sight, but all things are naked and open to the eyes of Him to whom we must give account.” (Hebrews 4:12-13). Part of the process of spiritual growth is to submit yourself to the razor edge of the Word, allowing it to cut open and expose the secret thoughts and intentions of the heart. And, out of that experience, you learn to follow God’s direction from the heart, with pure motives. You begin to yearn for the things that bring God glory. You know these will lead to your ultimate good, even if you feel desperately unfulfilled in the meantime. Thinking and acting in this way is a sure sign that you are moving towards spiritual maturity. Please notice that this is not just about superficially quoting scripture to yourself or others. It is about nourishing your soul on the Word of God, deeply and it does not always give you slick answers. You need to give God time to probe deep into your heart as you open yourself increasingly to the truth of God’s Word. All this depends on your prior commitment to the authority of the Bible. It does not help if you think the Bible is only one option among many when seeking God’s will for your life. I have found, both in my own life and with others whom I have tried to help, that we can easily talk ourselves out of the clear instructions of scripture. “It’s too hard”, we object. “I tried that and it doesn’t work”, we protest. “Surely God considers my special circumstances and he understands that this doesn’t apply to me”, we argue. But if we really want to walk with God, we must be committed to obeying his Word and accepting it as the sole rule of life. It is after all his love that leads him to reveal his good will and best intentions to us. Follow the Word and you will not go wrong. God’s People Another way of probing beneath the surface is genuine Christian fellowship. The writer to the Hebrews expresses it like this: “Beware, brethren, lest there be in any of you an evil heart of unbelief in departing from the living God; but exhort one another daily, while it is called “Today,” lest any of you be hardened through the deceitfulness of sin.” (Hebrews 3:12-13). It is difficult for us today to grasp just how powerfully the Holy Spirit works through one another. We are used to the superficial relationships so prevalent in our individualistic society. Even in the church, fellowship is often no deeper than, “Hello, How are you?” And then comes the response, “Fine thanks. See you next Sunday!” In Kensington Temple, London City Church, we encourage everyone to be part of a small group where deep and meaningful relationships can develop. This is what the writer to the Hebrews has in mind. He describes the kind of connection believers have with each other that is both spiritual and practical. It is spiritual because our fellowship is of the Holy Spirit and it is practical because true fellowship encourages movement toward God. It shows us what is lacking and inconsistent in us and also reminds us of who we really are lovers of God. When we are committed to the spiritual wellbeing of one another we are not content with merely social relationships and small talk. Our conversation is directed toward exploring one another at a level of depth. The conversation is geared towards edifying one another. This involves genuinely getting to know one another, without pretence. It avoids judgmental or super spiritual talk and exposes our passion for Christ. The things that need confronting or changing are revealed as by-products of this process. When our passion for Christ is exposed, then the wisdom to follow him is also released. The wisdom of the Spirit rests in each one of us and the joy of Christian fellowship is the way the Holy Spirit uses us to encourage, exhort and enlighten one another. This is the ministry of the Spirit through the Body of Christ. If we really want to check out our spiritual progress we will be open to these three ways of probing beneath the surface to get to the gold and remove the dross which clogs up our lives. True spirituality is never stressful. It is never a matter of sheer grit or self-effort. It is always by the Spirit who is always moving in our hearts and in our Christian community. As we move forward into the years that lie ahead, there can be no doubt that God wants to deepen the spirituality of his people. The only way we will stand in a society that is shifting further and further from God is for us to move ever closer to him. This means we must take stock of our spiritual life and co-operate with the Holy Spirit who is calling us to higher and higher levels of spiritual growth and maturity. ❖

Colin Dye looks at the Christmas story as presented by the four Gospel writers, Matthew, Mark, Luke and John, and explores how each of them contributes towards our understanding of Jesus. Throughout history, many people have taught enduring stories and spiritual principles; several have worked genuine miracles; some have demonstrated deep compassion; and many have suffered terrible deaths. But nobody other than Jesus has experienced a virgin conception. Even though the New Testament presents this supernatural episode as an historical event, it is a stumbling block to belief for many people. They may believe that Jesus was a good man, that he worked miracles, even that he was God – but they will not believe that he was born of a virgin, that he rose from the dead, and that he ascended on a cloud to heaven. If we are to know Jesus in the fullness of the scriptural revelation, we must know him personally – and proclaim him clearly – as the one whose life was framed by these three unique events. An orderly account Matthew and Luke both describe a totally unusual birth. Luke, in particular, devotes a considerable amount of space to the nativity stories. Their carefully researched stories are fundamental to our understanding of this unique event in the Jesus’ life. Luke describes Mary as a virgin, and reports the angel’s announcement that she would conceive and bear a Son whose name should be Jesus, who would also be called ‘the Son of the Most High’, and who would be a permanent king in Israel: once again, this simple introduction to Jesus combines the human and the divine. When a bewildered Mary asks how this can happen because she is still a virgin, the angel does not go into any details about the mode of conception. He simply announces that the birth will not come about by the ordinary method of human reproduction, but by a totally unparalleled act of the Holy Spirit. Luke (1:1-4) declares that he is writing an orderly account of events which he has carefully investigated, checked with eyewitnesses, and considers to be ‘certain’. This first century medical expert then follows this with his descriptions of John’s miraculous conception and Jesus supernatural conception – which he explains by the power of the Spirit. It is almost as though Luke is saying, ‘I know that this is extraordinary, but trust me, I’m a doctor, I’ve checked it out, I’ve questioned the participants, I promise you, it happened just as I describe’. By going on to describe Jesus’ normal human growth, his obedience to his parents and his increase in wisdom (Luke 2:40 & 51–52) Luke shows that the virgin birth does not deny Jesus’ humanity; in this simple way he underlines that there is something both natural and supernatural about the Son of God. Even the most sceptical critics have been forced to recognise the complete accuracy of Luke’s historical, political, geographical and archaeological details, it is now difficult to reject this part of his Gospel on any grounds other than blind, irrational prejudice. A prophecy fulfilled Even though Matthew describes Jesus’ nativity from Joseph’s point-of-view and largely ignores Mary, he does add to our understanding of the virgin birth. He explains in Matthew chapter 1 that: • Jesus was born of Mary, rather than of Joseph and Mary

• Mary was found with child of the Holy Spirit before she and Joseph ‘came together’

• Joseph did not ‘know’ his wife until after she had given birth

• The events fulfilled the Isaiah 7:14 prophecy of a virgin conceiving and bearing a Son, Emmanuel Some people point out that parthenos in Isaiah 7:14 literally means a ‘young woman’ rather than a ‘virgin’, but Matthew makes it very clear that Mary was a pure, unmarried woman, so translating it as ‘virgin’ is correct. An unusual description In his Gospel Mark passes over Jesus’ birth and goes straight to his service. His only contribution to our understanding of Jesus’ birth is in Mark 6:3, where he records that the people of Nazareth referred to Jesus as ‘Mary’s son’ – which was contrary to the normal Jewish practice. Many people suggest that this points to Joseph’s premature death, but John 6:42 refutes this. It is more likely that the people’s comments in Mark point to an unusual birth. An eternal perspective John’s statement in 1:14, that “the Word became flesh and dwelt among us”, does not explain how this remarkable event happened, but it clearly requires some sort of mode by which a pre-existent being can become a human being. Although John does not explain how Jesus was conceived and born, he does teach much about spiritual birth. Writing John 1:12–13, immediately before 1:14, is significant, and suggests that there is a link between the manner of Jesus’ birth and the way that believers experience new birth. Furthermore, John uses the same verb, gennao, (which refers to normal physical birth) throughout John 3 – where Jesus states that he came down from heaven and links this to being born of the Spirit. A unique purpose A few believers argue that Jesus had to be born of a virgin to be free from original sin. But this implicitly affirms the doctrine of the immaculate conception – that Mary was somehow kept free from the taint of original sin – something that the Bible does not bear witness to. We must remember that it was the Spirit’s involvement in the conception which guaranteed Jesus’ sinlessness, not Mary’s sexual purity. Others suggest that the idea of an incarnation demands a virgin birth, or else Jesus would have been just a man – but God could surely have accomplished this in many different ways. Others have said that a virgin birth was necessary to show that God was Jesus’ father, not Joseph. All we can say for certain is that the virgin birth dramatically underlines Jesus’ uniqueness, and is entirely appropriate to the nature of the one who becomes human flesh even though he is equal with God. There will always be a mystery about the incarnation and the virgin birth, for there is always a mystery about truly unique events.

IBIOL Principal Gabriel Chan presents the new, reshaped IBIOL curriculum. Ilove Jesus’ teachings. They are so powerful they can change lives and are intended to be radically subversive to all worldly systems - they can overturn the systems of thought and action which lead people away from the righteousness and truth found in God and into brokenness, fear and hatred. For example, just three words “love your enemy” have the potential to end all wars and bring deep reconciliation in our generation! Each word, once sown like a seed, will grow and grow from the inside out with its roots penetrating every area of need in our life to bring wholeness as we walk in obedience to the Lord! I also love the privilege I have daily to be sowing this seed into people’s lives through our various training initiatives here at KT. The testimonies over the years of our students growing in God - from Dwaine releasing his EP Love Like You and Lola leading missions abroad to ‘Sarah’ being transformed in areas of fear, mistrust and brokenness into a vibrant, generous daughter of God - all point to the Word’s transformative power and application to life. With that in mind, we want to make spending a year with God more accessible to everyone who is passionate about serving Jesus, through fun-filled, Spirit-packed, encounters with him. This has led to a number of changes that we’ve explored in Revival Times over the last two months. Firstly, from January you’ll be able to take the next step on your full time journey in a condensed programme on Mondays and Tuesdays, leaving Wednesday - Saturday to live, work and love. Secondly we’ve been restructuring the teaching into the areas which radically impact your life! These have been shaped into 8 academic modules, and 2 practical modules. There’s exciting content for everyone! Worldview and the Christian perspective Worldviews are the battleground of the mind – and every experience and lesson in life goes into forming them. Take the common question, “where do I come from?” a scientist might say that we are random products of a cosmic anomaly, whereas theists argue that we are the creation of a personal God. Understanding different religious and philosophical perspectives is crucial for preparing the ground for receiving the gospel. In this module, we explore our Christian beliefs and what they say about how we view the world. Confidence in the Bible Any discussion about God begins with the authority of his Word. Just think how often people try to cut the ground from beneath your feet by saying “I don’t believe the Bible is authentically God’s word” and think that ends the conversation.Explore your Bible’s origins, who wrote it, its inspiration, and how it was passed through the ages to us. Do so in the context of an exploration of biblical history and how the experiences of men and women of God speak to us 21st century Christians. Foundations in grace Galatians, Romans, Hebrews and James are the four major works exploring the nature of Jesus’ gospel. Dig into these profound texts to lay strong foundations in your life of the wonderful doctrine of grace. You will examine questions surrounding the sovereignty of God, the eternal security of the believer, and the predestination vs. freewill debate. Be set free from legalistic approaches to God’s great gift of salvation, and learn to walk in the freedom of Spirit-life. Personal leadership Partnering with the Holy Spirit, learn to cultivate a lifestyle which honours God. Develop a hunger for righteousness, and disciplines which position you for the responsibilities to which Jesus is calling. Supernatural living Jesus commanded us to heal the sick and proclaim the arrival of a new kingdom - heaven’s kingdom. This kingdom carries a totally different approach to life, characterised by the fruit and gifts of the Spirit. Learn to walk in supernatural love, move in prophecy, cast out demons and heal the sick. Let God’s kingdom come through you! Building healthy relationships The Trinity is itself proof that God is relational, and calls us to living relationships. Investing in the skills of communication, confrontation and encouragement are the keys to successful relationships. Through setting healthy boundaries, and applying wisdom when developing greater levels of intimacy, you can grow a healthy community of family and friends. In an age where loneliness is the experience of many, become a beacon of light and hope for a richer relational life. Growing gifted teams Your leadership is vital to every person around you accomplishing their purpose. Different gifts, callings, skills and passions characterise the body of Christ. Learn to work with people who think differently, value those from different generations, motivate observers, and empower every person to participate in the vision of the community. Apologetics Defend your faith with wisdom and integrity. Learn how to speak to different people’s perspectives, and minister words of life to those seeking the truth. Mission Go on one international short-term mission, where you can experience the raw faith needed to bring transformation through the gospel. Typically we would go to somewhere like Romania or Brazil to minister to the needy over two weeks. This is a vital part of the Bible college experience and will change your outlook on outreach. Ministry Throughout the year, you will be encouraged to participate in the life of the church. This will mean learning how to lead someone to Christ and take their next steps of discipleship, helping grow the church through community building, and ministering to people’s needs with prayer and encouragement. All essential to becoming an effective minister wherever God calls you. All the information you need is online at ibiol.org, and we’re also here to help with any queries. Get in touch on 020 8799 6162 or ibiolinfo@kt.org and we’ll do all we can to help you take your next step

Daniel Perez met Busola and Sarah and heard about two families that will be rejoicing this Christmas thanks to prayer and the Holy Spirit of God. Busola A colleague of mine had some childcare issues one afternoon which she mentioned to her manager at work, who then went onto report the matter to social services. When she found out about the report she broke down and was confused. I told her I will be praying along with her, which she agreed to. She knows I have a cell group and agreed that we should pray for her – not just for this situation and its practicalities but also for her as this was a very stressful time for the whole family. My women’s cell meets in cafés near the Kensington Temple building, and we also use technology like Skype to connect. So I shared this situation with my women’s cell and the kids’ ministry team. When praying we got some scriptures for her that we stood in faith for, these were Psalm 24 and Psalm 121. She really valued that the cell group would stand with her in such a compassionate and caring way. Encouraged by this she began immediately to make necessary arrangements. At one point it seemed she was losing the battle as her manager continually asked social services to do thorough investigations. The investigation took 2-3 weeks to resolve during which time the parents were interviewed separately and even one of the youngest child in her school. However, our God of compassion took charge and the case was dismissed towards the end of September. So this family can spend Christmas together happily! We praise God for answered prayer. Sarah Last January I dislocated my knee in a basketball game; I didn’t go to the hospital, instead used ice and rest. But that wasn’t enough because my kneecap popped four more times during this year. The fifth time I became really downcast. I really want to become a professional basketball player but nothing was going my way. I’ve achieved a lot doing what I love like playing for the England team, representing England at a camp in Turkey and a tournament in Denmark, and travelling to different countries. This was my dream but now I was on crutches and wearing a brace. On Sunday 6th November at NuGen our leader Andrew saw me and said, “Sarah I am irritated about this brace on your knee, today that thing will come off” even my friend Ruth said that she had a vision that I left my crutches at the cross. I was shocked but I put my faith in God. During the teaching time I felt a pain in my knee but, I didn’t think it was important because that was often the case. Later on when I was with Kwabena and Rebecca, two of the NuGen leaders, talking about my siblings and what they are doing now, Andrew came up and asked if he could pray for my knee. After the prayer I caught up to my friends, we walked with one of them to the bus stop and made our way back to McDonald’s. As we walked my brace kept slipping, every time I pulled it up it would slip down straight away. At McDonald’s I saw Andrew and told him what was happening, he prayed again said to come back in 30 minutes. When that time had passed I went back to Andrew, I took my brace off and he prayed for my knee – that the swelling would go down. Then he said to come back in 15 minutes. When I returned Andrew asked how I was feeling, I told him that there was still some pain. He pointed at my knees and he said “guys, look at Sarah’s knees the swelling is going down”. I saw that Andrew was telling the truth the swelling was going down. He prayed once again but this time that God would release me from the pain and that any fluid or blood clot would come out of my body. Nervously, I put my crutches down, I was a little worried remembered that we shouldn’t walk by sight but by faith. I started walking, Andrew told me to go over to my friends, I walked up to them and they asked what I had done with my crutches and I pointed to them over by Andrew. My friends were shocked, so was I; I walked back to Andrew and told him that I still felt pain but it’s bearable. The swelling went down a lot. Andrew prayed for me one last time in that day The doctors had said that I should use the crutches and brace for about 6 to 8 weeks But the next day I went to see my doctor who examined the knee and confirmed that the swelling had gone down there was a greater level of movement. He consented for me to continue without the clutches and knee brace. I am due an MRI scan at the end of November to fully confirm the healing. This experience has taught me that you can’t do anything without God, he there you just have to ask. Jesus is at the centre of it all, no matter what he will breakthrough in your lives. He is your provider, healer, protector and he wears the victory crown.

Plan to ‘manage’ house churches in China leaked Leaked documents from Lu’an, Anhui, China, have revealed an organised plan to catalogue and disband house churches in a “Development Zone” of Yuan District. The plan outlines four steps in order to manage the “batches” of house churches in the area. Officials are to officially register churches, combine groups, place smaller groups under temporary supervision, and ban groups that refuse to cooperate. The end goal of the plan is to fold underground churches into the official Three-Self Patriotic Movement, or, if the group is too small to be a Three-Self church and there are none in the area, ensure that their activities are closely monitored by authorities. Source: chinaaid.org Guidelines say singles and homosexuals should have “the right to reproduce” on their own New guidelines are calling for homosexuals and singles to be given “the right to reproduce” on their own. The World Health Organisation (WHO) says that these people should receive the same priority as couples that are seeking IVF treatment due to fertility issues. Under the new definition, single people who have no medical issues would be considered disabled and classed as “infertile” if they do not have children and want to be a parent. The WHO will send the guidelines to health ministers worldwide for consideration next year. Josephine Quintavalle, from the group Comment on Reproductive Ethics, called the new definition “absurd nonsense”. She said it is “not simply redefining infertility but completely side-lining the biological process and significance of natural intercourse between a man and a woman”. Dr David Adamson, one of the authors of the WHO guidelines, said: “The definition of infertility is now written in such a way that it includes the rights of all individuals to have a family, and that includes single men, single women, gay men, gay women.” At present, the NHS provide fertility treatment solely for those proven infertile, or whose failure to conceive is still unexplained. Source: christian.org.uk Many persecution cases going unnoticed, warns UN expert Many cases of Christian persecution are going unnoticed by the international community, the United Nations human rights expert has warned. Heiner Bielefeldt, the UN Special Rapporteur on freedom of religion or belief, has said there was too much focus on the use of criminal law in areas such as blasphemy, apostasy and forced conversion. He warned that many other ways were being used to harass individuals and communities because of their faith. There is an “increasingly challenging environment for security and freedoms”, he suggested in a speech to the UN General Assembly. Some Christians were suffering extra bureaucracy and administrative requirements that people of other religions didn’t face. Many countries had family laws and education that discriminated against people of certain faiths, he warned. Source: premier.org.uk New crisis in prisons as suicides hit record levels Suicides in prison have reached “epidemic” proportions, with rates of self-harm and violence soaring to unprecedented levels. In addition, experts say the situation in women’s jails is now worse than a decade ago, when a landmark report was commissioned amid widespread concerns about deteriorating standards. In the 12 months to September this year, there were 107 self-inflicted deaths in prisons in England and Wales – almost double that for 2012, when 57 people took their lives, and nearly seven times the 16 suicides in 1978, when the current recording system began. Source: theguardian.com CofE affirms growth commitment amid 125,000 drop in Sunday service attendance As new figures show the number of people passing through the doors of Anglican churches on Sundays has fallen by 125,000 during the last decade, the Church of England (CofE) is affirming its commitment to growth. The stats, contained in the CofE’s latest Statistics for Mission survey, reveal a 14% drop in attendance between 2005 and 2015, from around 875,000 to 750,000. William Nye, Secretary General of the Archbishops’ Council, said: “The Church of England is setting out on a journey of Renewal & Reform, aiming to reverse our numerical decline in attendance so that we become a growing church in every region and for every generation.” The new Statistic for Mission report shows the number of children going to a CofE church fell by 23% in the decade until 2015, while infant and child baptisms decreased from approximately 130,000 to around 110,000. More than 2% of the general population in the Hereford and Gloucester dioceses attend church on a Sunday while - at the bottom of the table - the figure for Birmingham stood at less than 1%. But the number of people going to church at Christmas reached a four-year high in 2015, surpassing 2.5 million for the first time since 2011. Source: telegraph.co.uk

tackling the giants: Influencing your world Chris Shimmen calls us to the front line of representing Christ in Society viewpoint Whatever is not built on God’s sure rock of foundation will in time wobble and crack. Regardless of how solid and steadfast it appears a house built on ‘sand’, it will eventually collapse. Foundations – strong and fragile This is true whether the foundation is us, our own life, human wisdom, a FTSE 100 company or even the might of a whole nation or empire. The Brexit vote caused a small tremor in our nation – small, but big enough for people’s eyes to widen and re-assess their footing. The perceived security of Europe, of our homes, our finances and Britain’s economy flexed and became exposed – albeit fleetingly, but long enough to see through the veil of a pseudo-security and provoke some deep questions: ‘Where does my trust lie?’, ‘What am I standing on?’ and a whole range of other what ifs. Reaching for life – clutching at draws When we lose our balance, our natural reaction is to immediately grasp for a secure object to regain our stability. If our faith is weak, we become hesitant in the footing we had been taking for granted. We have a golden opportunity right now to present to the world around us that secure object and footing. A drowning man would even reach for a blade of straw in desperation to stay afloat – and the world is expert at presenting these straws, either in naivety or by design. As a church we must become experts in presenting to an unsteady and confused people a sure foundation and the lifeline that we know will keep them afloat and bring hope amidst any storm. Filling the void - one big question Colin Dye addressed us with his sermon and revelation word entitled Standing in the Gap at the 6pm service on Sunday 17th July. He challenged the KT congregation, in light of Brexit, to stand in the gap on behalf of those within our circle of influence through evangelism, discipleship and engagement. Colin also asked a big question: “What is the one thing you can do to engage with the world in which God has positioned you?” 20:20 Vision: mature, multiply, MOBILISE The third impetus of our three-strand 20:20 Vision mapping the next four years is mobilise. If we are to effectively fill this gap and become an increasingly effective voice in the world, we need to engage right where God has called each one of us – on our own ‘front line’, and as a united front! Influence – one big action We’re asking all KT members to ask themselves prayerfully and in relation to their unique position in the marketplace, “What is the one thing I can do to influence the area of society where God has uniquely positioned me?” We are called to be salt and light (our true vocation). Without your influence and without you standing in the gap, the world will quicken ever more in its decay and misguided direction. Your occupation is the location for your true vocation. So, how can you influence your environment and provide lifelines to the people around you? We can be effective as individuals when full of the Spirit and bold passion for Jesus in influencing the world, but as the Bible witnesses, we can do so much more when we are united as community and bring optimum and long term effect. Uniting through our giant forums Our Tackling the Giants initiative is there to support you in your unique gift whilst empowering you with being an influence of light in the world. Prayerfully ask yourself leading into 2017: What is the one thing I can do to influence my world? Together, let us stand in that gap, hold our line of Christian values and present that needed floatation aid to a people and nation that will sink without it. We have a window of opportunity – let us take it! ❖ If you are concerned of your rights as a believer and want to share the gospel in your workplace, place of study or wider society – then get one of our ‘Speak Up’ booklets that will help bring you clarity and confidence. If you have any questions on the Giants – please call 020 8799 6100, e-mail giants@kt.org or visit our website www.kt.org and look for the section on: Who we are – Conquering the Giants.